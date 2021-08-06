July 23, 1966-July 31, 2021

WATERLOO-Robert Lee Barnes, Jr., 55, of Waterloo, died July 31, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

He was born July 23, 1966, in Iowa City, the son of Robert Lee and Delores Winn Barnes, Sr.

Robert attended River Hills and graduated from Washington High School, Cedar Rapids. He was a bus boy at Long John Silvers and Pizza Ranch.

Robert was a very happy, easy going person who loved making people laugh with a joke and a smile. He was an avid Michael Jackson fan and loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. Robert loved to dance and was quite The Entertainer. He had a lot of friends and loved going to the casino, and enjoyed dining out.

Survivors include: his mother; three brothers, Troy of Minneapolis, Minn., Jamie (Melea) of San Antonio, Texas, and Anthony of Mankato, Minn.

Preceded in death by: his father; and a brother, Jerome Barnes.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 9th at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be one hour before services at the funeral home on South Street.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.