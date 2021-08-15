March 29, 1940-August 5, 2021
DUNKERTON-Robert Laverne Schuety, 81, of Dunkerton, Iowa, passed away Thursday August 5, 2021 at home with his family by his side.
Robert was born March 29, 1940 in Fayette Iowa, son of Evelyn (Seedorf) Nobel and Ralph (Margie Cline) Schuety. He attended Evans School in Evansdale and later attended East High School in Waterloo. Robert graduated from Hawkeye IT in 1968 with a welding degree, he worked in that profession for more than 30 years and later retired from John Deere. Robert married Sandra Kay DeMoss at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on December 16, 1961. They were married for 56 years, Sandra passed away in 2018.
From working on the farm at an early age and later enlisting in the Marines, Robert knew the value of hard work, honesty and loyalty. He always put his faith and family first and loved helping those around him. Every year he would plant more than his family needed in their garden so he could bless others around him with fresh vegetables. Robert loved root beer and ice cream, sometimes with a little whiskey, reading old western cowboy books, playing cards with his friends and grandkids, and always enjoyed an adventure, especially if it was trying to get a jackpot at the casino. Robert was loved by many and will be truly missed.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert “Bo” (Nicole) Schuety of Dunkerton; five grandchildren, Harley, Ezekiel, Elisha, Eyana and Shiloh. His Siblings, Ramon (Elfriede) Schuety, Dorthea (Frank) Brower, Carroll Schuety, Beverly Lundeen, and John (Bobbi) Schuety; and many nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by his parents, Evelyn (Seedorf) Nobel, Ralph and (Margie Cline) Schuety, his wife, Sandra Schuety, and sister, Jean Steggall
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, with burial to follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, IA. There will be no visitation prior to services. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
