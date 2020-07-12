Robert L. Turner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1940-2020)

Robert Lloyd “Bob” Turner, 80, of Casa Grande, AZ, formerly of Independence, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.

He was born January 11, 1940 in Independence the son of Lloyd Cecil and Pearl Iona Holman Turner. Bob attended school in Quasqueton.

He married Maralyn Ann Leach October 16, 1959 in Waterloo.

Bob worked for John Deere on the truck dock and welding until his retirement in 1990.

After his retirement, he and Maralyn became snowbirds spending their winters in Casa Grande and summers on their daughter’s farm in La Porte City. Bob was a member of the Freemasons, Arizona Rangers, and UAW Local #838.

Bob is survived by his wife of Casa Grande, AZ; son, Joseph (Jennifer) Turner of Independence; nine grandchildren, Heather Turner, Ryan Corkery, Stephen Turner, Whitney Corkery, Emily Corkery, Joshua (Allison) Turner, Samuel Turner, Jonathan Turner, and Noah Turner; one sister, Patricia Cornwell of Tomah, WI; one sister-in-law, Nila Turner of Independence; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Bobbi Ann Corkery; one sister, Marilyn Bower; and brother, Marvin Turner.