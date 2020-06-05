(1933-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Robert L. Stevens, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 3, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born June 11, 1933, in New Hartford, the son of John “Jack” and Hannah Bergman Stevens
Robert graduated from New Hartford High School. He then served in the United States Army.
He married Ruth Graham on July 28, 1957, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He worked as a welder at John Deere and prior to that 19 years at Titus Manufacturing.
Robert is survived by: wife, Ruth Stevens; two sons, Craig (Kathie) Stevens‚ Dexter‚ and Terry (Robyn) Stevens‚ New Hartford; daughter, Brona (Gary) Eberhart‚ Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Ryan, Chad, and Blaine Eberhart, Brandon, Haley, and Tessa Stevens; and 14 great grandchildren.
Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford.
Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Military rites by: Iowa Army National Guard.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Arrangements by Kearns Funeral Service — Kimball Chapel, Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
He loved welding, working in his garage on his 1947 Willy’s Jeep and tractor, as well as spending time with his grandchildren.
