WATERLOO — Robert L. Sonday, 72, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 13, at Ravenwood Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born June 13, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Herbert and Cecilia Fettkether Sonday.
Bob worked at Goodwill Industries from 1978-2002 and Comprehensive Industries of Black Hawk County from 2003-2005. He lived at Country View, Paige Group Home and Solar Group home from 1969-2005.
Survived by: a sister, Mary (Major) Davis of Hot Springs Village, Ark.; two stepsisters, Betty Althaus of Waterloo and Rose Halloran of Pendleton, Ore.; three cousins, Ginger Elrod and Joan (Bill) Youngblut, both of Waterloo, and Rita Schmitz of Jesup; five nieces and a nephew.
Preceded in death by: his mother; his father; his stepmother; and a brother, James.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Iowa Cerebral Palsy Association, 760 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo 50701.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Bob made many lifelong friends and enjoyed going to the movies, car races, listening to country music and eating out. Bob also spent one week every summer at Camp Sunnyside near Des Moines for over 30 years and enjoyed all the activities.
