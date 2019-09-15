{{featured_button_text}}
Robert L. Sells

Robert Sells

Robert “Bob” L. Sells passed away Tuesday, Sept 3, at home after a long battle with cancer.

He was born Sept 25, 1949 to Merv and Mary Sells in Waterloo. He married Barbara Jean Gallagher on May 11, 1974.

Bob served in the Army as a medic in Korea. After returning home he joined the family business, Sells Construction, building and remodeling homes for over 40 years. Bob also enjoyed watching races and spending time on his boat in Prairie du Chien.

Survived by: his wife, two daughters Bobbie (Scott) Brustkern, Holly Sells; three grandsons; one sister Sandy (Larry) Bass; and several nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by: his parents and grandparents.

Celebration of Life: October 6th from 1-4 pm at the Gilbertville Legion

Memorials may be directed to the family: P.O. Box 570, Gilbertville, IA 50634

