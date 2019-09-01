Robert L. Seamans

(1946-2019)
SUMNER — Robert Lee Seamans, 73, of Sumner, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner of cancer.
He was born July 21, 1946, in Independence, son of Gordon and Wilma (Copenhaver) Seamans. On Sept. 17, 1967, he married Phyllis Peters at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Maxfield, rural Denver.
He graduated from Sumner High School in 1964. Bob began his professional career with Sinclair-Arco in 1968 and he remained there until 1975, when he began farming with his father, and did so until 1983. He transitioned professional careers and began working at Blunt, Ellis & Lowie Brokerage Firm for a couple years, then for M. R. Commodities until starting his own business in Sumner named Seamans Investments, until retiring in 2010. In addition, Bob owned and operated the Sumner Laundromat and managed several properties in Sumner.
He was a member of United Methodist Church, Sumner, where he was active on church council, served as chairman of the administration board and chairman of the finance committee. Bob was a charter member of the Lions organization and was a former member of the Jaycees.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Al (Stacie) Seamans and Debra (Jeff) Smith, both of Sumner, and Lance (Rosalba) Seamans of Hickory Hills, Ill.; 10 grandchildren, Blake Smith, Mason Smith, Luke Smith, Kieran Harrington, Morgan Smith, Sarah Smith, Travis Smith, Trey Smith, Anabella Seamans and Bianca Seamans; a brother, Rick (Beth) Seamans of Brighton, Colo.; two sisters-in-law, Charlene (Lyle) Schneider of Denver and Barb (Darold) Meyer of Whitney, Texas; two brothers-in-law, Steven Peters of Waterloo and Dennis Peters of Denver; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents and parents; his parents-in-law, Wendell and Marie Peters; and a brother-in-law, Stanley Peters.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at United Methodist Church, with burial in Union Mound Cemetery, both in Sumner. Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 1, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, and for one hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be made to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and along with his wife, Phyllis were members of the Panther Scholarship Club, were longtime season ticket holders of several UNI athletic programs. Bob also enjoyed time with his friends, but his greatest joy was the time he spent with family.
