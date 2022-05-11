December 14, 1944-May 8, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Robert L. Hayzlett, 77 years old of Cedar Falls, and formerly of Floyd and Independence, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m.—Friday, May 13, 2022, at the White Funeral Home, Independence with burial at a later date in Wilson Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Robert was born December 14, 1944, in Independence the son of Donald Lee Hayzlett and Doris Marie (Angel) Hayzlett. He graduated from Independence High School in 1964. In August 1965, he was united in marriage to Jean Marie Luckow in Independence. She preceded him in death in 1979. On July 12, 1980, he married Laurie Ann Kellogg in Waverly, IA. After their divorce in 2008, he married Deb Ralston in 2013. They divorced in 2017. Robert retired from John Deere—Waterloo in 2008. He was a member of the UAW Local #838 in Waterloo.

Robert is survived by two sons, Michael Hayzlett of Nashua, Jason Hayzlett of Moose Lake, MN; one daughter, Samantha (Mike) Pare of South Windsor, CT; 2 grandchildren; two brothers, Richard (Wanda) Hayzlett of Maynard, Charles Hayzlett of Cedar Rapids; three sisters, Joanie (Everett) Mills of Independence, Bonnie Jean (Gary) Forney of La Porte City, Carol (Scott) Smith of Independence. His parent; first wife, Jean; one daughter, Jodie; and three brothers, David, Jerry and Tom Hayzlett; preceded him in death.

