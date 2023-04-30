Robert L. Hartleip

August 2, 1944- March 28, 2023

Robert L. Hartleip, 78, passed away on March 28, 2023, in Manila, Philippines, from complications of a fall. He was born on August 2, 1944 in Waterloo, Iowa, to John W. Hartleip and Ruth Miller Hartleip. Bob is survived by his wife, Christine Hartleip of Manila; three daughters, Sherry Hartleip Scherden (Don) of South Fork, Colorado, Janine Hartleip of Dayton, Ohio, and Patricia Hartleip of Westlake, Ohio; brothers, Terry Hartleip (Mary) of Waterloo, Iowa, and Jerry Hartleip (Marcy) of Dike, Iowa; his two grandsons, Tyler Scherden and Kade Scherden, and three nieces and three nephews. His parents preceded him in death.

An accomplished athlete, Bob excelled in football, baseball and wrestling. While at West High in Waterloo, he was a state heavy weight runner-up in wrestling. He attended the University of Wyoming on a wrestling scholarship, where he received both his undergraduate and graduate degree in education. He enjoyed playing racquetball and squash, and was an avid golfer.

After serving as a police office in Berkeley, California, and probation office in Waterloo, Iowa, Bob pursued a career in teaching, first in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and eventually in Kabul, Afghanistan, Taipei, Taiwan, and Manila, Philippines. Touching hundreds of lives throughout his teaching, coaching and administration years, Bob retired as Headmaster at Brent International School in the Philippines.

An avid reader and world traveler, Bob had amazing stories, one being his journey to New Zealand on a sailboat with his buddies! Kind­ hearted and always willing to lend a helping hand, Bob loved and was always proud of his family!

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 30, as well as a memorial golf tournament on May 3 in the Philippines.

Rest in peace, Bob, you will be missed by many!