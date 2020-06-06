Robert L. Dungan
Robert L. Dungan

Robert L. Dungan

Robert L. Dungan

(1937-2020)

Robert L. Dungan, age 82 of Plymouth, MN, passed away May 14, 2020. Born June 12, 1937, in Superior, WI to Leo & Anna (Bennett) Dungan. Bob retired from 3M after 30 years in sales.

Survived by wife, Judy (Hoeg) and 4 children, Kathleen (Bill), Julie (Scott), Greg (Carrie), Laura (Chris). 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sister Mary Ann (Bob) Weyhe in FL. Preceded in death by parents, 3 sisters, Eileen Koch, Bernadine Ackerman, Patricia Rotsaert. Information at Gearty-Delmore.com.

