May 25, 1931-January 9,2021
Robert L. Cochran, 89, of Waterloo died at home on Saturday, January 9,2021 surrounded by his loving family and hospice nurse.
Bob was born May 25, 1931 in Independence Iowa to Fred and Norma Cochran. Bob enlisted in the US Air Force on July 7, 1948 (30th Bomb Squadron) serving during the Korean War. Honorably discharged July 1954, after 6 years, and 3 years Reserves, attaining the rank of T/Sgt. He married the neighbor girl Donna Rehm in 1952.
Bob Retired from the Waterloo U.S. Postal Service in 1986, after 28 years. He enjoyed playing cards, boating and fishing, motorcycle trips, playing organ, but mostly, family gatherings. He loved his family dearly. We will miss his warm smile and boisterous laugh—he will be remembered in our hearts forever.
Survived by his loving wife, Donna, of 68 years, son David of Waterloo, daughter-in-law, Jody Cochran of Arkansas, grandchildren Jenny (Colin) Carolus, Nicole Cochran, Kimberly Boswell, Dustin Cochran and Kirsten Cochran. Great grandchildren Austin and Ryan Carolus, Ashlynn Brown and Jaxon Cochran. Sister-in-law Gini Cochran (Texas), sister and brother-in-law Marlene and Henry Kalke (Nora Springs) and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his son Stephen Cochran (9/17/20) and brother Ronald Cochran.
As per Bob’s wishes, his body has been cremated, being buried with Donna’s later. No services at this time.
The family would like to thank from our hearts the Waterloo Fire/Paramedics, Dr. Sundaram/Lisa and Melissa, Dr. Harter and nurses/staff, Dr. Daoud, Dr. Kantamneni & DaVita Dialysis staff for their loving care of 20 years after Bob’s heart attack in Jan. 2001.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.