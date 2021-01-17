May 25, 1931-January 9,2021

Robert L. Cochran, 89, of Waterloo died at home on Saturday, January 9,2021 surrounded by his loving family and hospice nurse.

Bob was born May 25, 1931 in Independence Iowa to Fred and Norma Cochran. Bob enlisted in the US Air Force on July 7, 1948 (30th Bomb Squadron) serving during the Korean War. Honorably discharged July 1954, after 6 years, and 3 years Reserves, attaining the rank of T/Sgt. He married the neighbor girl Donna Rehm in 1952.

Bob Retired from the Waterloo U.S. Postal Service in 1986, after 28 years. He enjoyed playing cards, boating and fishing, motorcycle trips, playing organ, but mostly, family gatherings. He loved his family dearly. We will miss his warm smile and boisterous laugh—he will be remembered in our hearts forever.

Survived by his loving wife, Donna, of 68 years, son David of Waterloo, daughter-in-law, Jody Cochran of Arkansas, grandchildren Jenny (Colin) Carolus, Nicole Cochran, Kimberly Boswell, Dustin Cochran and Kirsten Cochran. Great grandchildren Austin and Ryan Carolus, Ashlynn Brown and Jaxon Cochran. Sister-in-law Gini Cochran (Texas), sister and brother-in-law Marlene and Henry Kalke (Nora Springs) and nieces and nephews.