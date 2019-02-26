Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert L Buttgen Sr.

Robert L. Buttgen Sr. 

Robert L. Buttgen   Sr. was born April 30, 1935, in Waterloo, IA.

He was the son of Chester and Melba Buttgen. Bob worked at Rath Packing Co. until it closed and then worked for Bloom, Inc and Verbraken & Sons Painting. Bob married Marie Jones on Jan. 10, 1953. Bob loved camping, fishing, and metal detecting with family and friends., He spent hours pulling kids on skis, tubes and giving golf cart rides at the lake.

Bob is survived by his wife, son Rob (Linda) Buttgen and daughter Sheri (Scott) Crawford, three grandchildren Melanie (Chad) Thomas, Jess (Anthony) King, and Heather (Jason) Nesteby, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter, 2 brothers Jim (Marcia) Buttgen, Bill Buttgen, 2 sisters Pat(Larry) Albertson and Melva (Dick) Schmitz and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Shirley Miller, brother-in-law Gordon Miller and one sister-in-law, Carol Buttgen.

