Robert L. Buttgen Sr. was born April 30, 1935, in Waterloo, IA.
He was the son of Chester and Melba Buttgen. Bob worked at Rath Packing Co. until it closed and then worked for Bloom, Inc and Verbraken & Sons Painting. Bob married Marie Jones on Jan. 10, 1953. Bob loved camping, fishing, and metal detecting with family and friends., He spent hours pulling kids on skis, tubes and giving golf cart rides at the lake.
Bob is survived by his wife, son Rob (Linda) Buttgen and daughter Sheri (Scott) Crawford, three grandchildren Melanie (Chad) Thomas, Jess (Anthony) King, and Heather (Jason) Nesteby, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter, 2 brothers Jim (Marcia) Buttgen, Bill Buttgen, 2 sisters Pat(Larry) Albertson and Melva (Dick) Schmitz and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Shirley Miller, brother-in-law Gordon Miller and one sister-in-law, Carol Buttgen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.