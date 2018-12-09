CEDAR FALLS — Robert L. Buchholz, 79, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Oct. 6, 1939, in Saratoga, son of Alfred and Louise Swickerath Buchholz. He married Barbara Brady Brown; they later divorced. He married Carolyn Buck; she died on Nov. 17, 2013.
He worked for Ossings Construction as a heavy equipment operator, retiring in 1984.
Survived by: two sons, Bill Buchholz of Waterloo and Justin (Karla) Buchholz of Cedar Falls; stepdaughter, Julie (Chris) Foust of Cedar Falls; three sisters, Susan Howard of Evansdale, Rhonda (Gordy) Myers of Indianola and Valerie Buchholz of Waterloo; and three grandchildren, Peyton, Monica and Regan.
Preceded in death by: his brother, Roger Buchholz.
Family-directed services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at First Christian Church, Cedar Falls, with a visitation one hour before the services.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
