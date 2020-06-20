(1959 - 2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Robert L. “Bob” Smith, 61, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 17, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
Bob was born Feb. 12, 1959, in Waterloo, son of Lyle and Connie (Davis) Smith.
He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1977. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1988 and his Master of Arts degree in Middle School mathematics in 1998, both from the University of Northern Iowa.
Bob married Linda Louise Egner on Sept. 23, 1978, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He taught math over the years at Longfellow Elementary, Logan Middle School, Elk Run Elementary, West Middle School, and retired from Central Middle School on April 5, 2015. Bob coached football, wrestling, and track & field at numerous local schools.
He was a member of the Eagles Club, Waterloo Education Association, Iowa Education Association, National Education Association, University of Northern Iowa Alumni Association, and had been nominated several times for the Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching. He was a drummer in various classic rock bands in the area.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Zach (Lindsey) Smith of Waterloo; a daughter, Steffoni (Nathan) Schmidt of Cedar Falls; three grandsons, Hayden Smith, David Schmidt and Jacob Schmidt; and a sister, Diana (Jim) Kacher of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents and a sister.
Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Locke Funeral Home.
Bob loved playing and listening to music. He enjoyed spending time on the river, fishing, cars, and Iowa Hawkeye football and wrestling and Panther wrestling. His children and grandsons meant everything to him. Bob would travel the state to watch his children's wrestling and volleyball tournaments when they were younger.
