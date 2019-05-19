(1921-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Robert L. “Bob” Savereide, 97, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, May 13, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
He was born Oct. 14, 1921, in Waterloo, son of Harry and Rachel (Melendy) Savereide. He married Ruby Wilmoth Woods on Dec. 26, 1941. She died Dec. 8, 2012.
He graduated from the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo. He was an officer in the U.S. Army during World War II serving as a platoon leader in the 35th Infantry Division in France and Germany. He received a Purple Heart.
He attended Central College (Central Methodist University) in Fayette, Mo., the University of Missouri in Columbia, and graduated in 1947 with a B.A. degree from Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa). He was a science teacher in Burlington and then Dysart, where he also managed the Avon Movie Theater with his wife. He earned his master’s in counseling from Iowa State Teachers College in 1959 and was a guidance counselor for the Cedar Falls Schools, first in the Main Street School, where he also taught science, and then at Peet Junior High, retiring in 1986. He served as national vice president of the Middle Schools Division of the American School Counselor Association; and secretary of the Cedar Falls Kiwanis Club.
Survived by: a son, Dr. Robert Savereide (Sue Ellen) of Ely, Minn.; a daughter, Susan Gubuan (Ramon) of Urbandale; his grandchildren, Andrew Wheeler (Jarvis Willis), James Savereide (Kerry), Megann Tresemer (Jason) and Dawn Russell; his great-grandchildren, Stephen and Matthew Wheeler, Zackary and Dylan Savereide, Owen and Norah Tresemer, Tyson, Taylor, and Trystin Russell; a sister-in-law, Maxine Woods; and two nieces, Linda Heydt of Mexico, Mo., and Sandra Hafner (Jim) of Sperry.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Duskin.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Visitation for one hour before services at the church. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Falls Schools Foundation, 602 Main St., Cedar Falls 50613.
Robert was a talented pianist and in retirement, became a certified piano technician. He was active in the Piano Technicians Guild and restored five grand pianos in all. After moving to the Veterans Home in 2012, he continued to play the piano and often entertained friends and residents.
