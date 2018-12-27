Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert L. "Bob" "Bubba" Youngblut

 Bob Youngblut

(1945-2018)

EVANSDALE — Robert L. “Bob” “Bubba” Youngblut, 73, of Evansdale, died at home Wednesday, Dec. 26, of natural causes.

He was born March 1, 1945, in Waterloo, son of Louis and Dorothy (Ortner) Youngblut. He married Betty Owens on May 12, 1972, in Waldenburg, Ark.; she died Aug. 1, 2013.

He worked on the assembly line at John Deere Co. for 32 years until his retirement in 2005.

Survived by: two daughters, Pam Vermeer of Tripoli and Kim (Curt) Boose of Lansing; five grandchildren, Ryan, Jessica, Zachary, Trevor and Courtney; 10 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; two brothers, Paul (Dee) Youngblut of Sumner and Jim (Diane) Youngblut of Jesup; and a sister, Susie (Dick) Curry of Jesup.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and visiting with friends. He also liked to play cards and grill.

