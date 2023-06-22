March 24, 1945-June 10, 2023

WATERLOO-Robert L. Baer was born March 24, 1945, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Harold and Ethel (Miller) Baer. He was a 1963 graduate of East Waterloo High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1965—1988, serving in Viet Nam from 1968-1969.

On January 29, 1966, Robert was united in marriage to Judy M. Simons, daughter of Jack and Lila (Hinz) Simons in Waterloo.

Bob enjoyed hobbies of flying radio-controlled airplanes, restoring a 1952 Ford Cruiser sedan delivery, a 1957 Chevrolet and anything to do with computers.

Bob reached the clearing at the end of the path, surrounded by his loving family, at his home on June 10, 2023, from the complications from agent orange exposure. Preceded in death by his son, Robert Jack Baer; parents; sister, Brenda S. Taylor; father- and mother-in-law, and brother-in-law, William P. Differding.

Survived by wife, Judee; son, Ronald L. Baer; daughter, Galadriel K. (Jamey) Walker; grandsons, Jacob D. and Justin L. Nie; sisters, Judy (Paul) DeLong, Jean (David) Marvitz and Carol (Aspi) Tamboli; brother, Charles (Jennice) Baer; sister-in-law, Lois Differding; brothers-in-law, Gene Simons (Theresa Federspiel) and Gary Simons; former son-in-law, Gary Nie; step-grandsons, Jacob (Aricka) Walker and Thadd (Hailey) Walker and four step-great-grandchildren, Hudson, Vaeda, Thatcher and Carson.

Services were held June 14, 2023 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo. Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery in Dunkerton with full military honors. Memorials to the family.