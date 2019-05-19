(1928-2019)
WATERLOO — Robert Lee Alexander, 91, formerly of 227 Ricker St., died Wednesday, May 15, at Black Hawk County Nursing Rehab Center.
He was born March 8, 1928, in Lexington, Miss., son of Peter Alexander Jr. and Lizzie Redmond Alexander. He was married to Mary Ellen Turner in July 1948 in Mississippi for 49 years until her passing.
Mr. Alexander was employed with and retired from John Deere Waterloo Works in 1978, after working there for 30 years.
Survivors: five daughters, LaVerta Alexander of Waterloo, Sherry Johnson of Independence, Mo., Sharon Alexander, Brenda Alexander Niehaus of Cedar Rapids, and Tasha Alexander of Waterloo; two sons, Tracy Alexander of Blue Springs, Mo., and Michael Alexander of Sacramento, Calif.; 45 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren; five brothers, John H. Alexander of Waterloo, Wackey Alexander, Charles Alexander, Willie Alexander and Floyd Alexander; and seven sisters, Mary D. Alexander, Delphine Alexander Mitchell, Geraldine Alexander, Linda Lee Alexander, Mary Alexander Rogers, Doris Alexander Patrick, and Angie Alexander.
Preceded in death by: his wife; twins Robert Jr. (Papa) Alexander and Roberta Alexander Bey; a stepson William (Redd) Parker; grandsons, Adonis Alexander, Marcellus Andrews, Timothy Brandt and Austin Brandt; his parents; brothers, Peter Alexander Jr., Lee Andrew Alexander, Willie B. Alexander, Robert (Bob) Alexander and Jerry Alexander; and sisters, Ruth Alexander White, Margret Alexander, Beatrice Alexander Ross and Thelma J. Alexander.
Services: Memorial services are 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Jackson St., Waterloo. Sanders Funeral Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
