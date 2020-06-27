Robert Kresser

(1946-2020)
JESUP – Robert Lawrence “Bob” Kresser, 73, of Jesup, died Friday, June 26, at home.
He was born Nov. 2, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Francis Edward Kresser and Irma Catherine (Schmit) Kresser. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville in 1964. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1970. On Nov. 21, 1970, he married Jacqueline Rita Youngblut at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Raymond.
Bob was a welder and worked at John Deere in Waterloo until retirement. He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 8227, Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 all in Jesup, and United Auto Workers Local 838 in Waterloo.
Survivors: his wife; two daughters Amber (Pete Coltoff ) Kresser of Chicago, Ill., and Tessa (Charles) Mysak of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Kaden Coltoff, Makena Coltoff and Kyree Sisk; four brothers, Tom (Sally) Kresser of Prairie du Chien, Wis., Kenny (Marge) Kresser of Waterloo, Rick (Joan) Kresser of Raymond, and Joe (Lynette) Kresser of Independence; three sisters, Mary Ireland of Cedar Rapids, Sharon (Jim) Collier of Center Point, and Beverly (Pat) Murphy of Lansing.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother-in-law, Robert Ireland.
Services: Family services will be held Thursday, July 2, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with a public graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup. The Mass will be live streamed on the church website. www.saintaparish.com. Visitation is 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 2 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials: to St. Athanasius School in Jesup and to UnityPoint Hospice in Waterloo.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.