Robert Kresser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1946-2020)

JESUP – Robert Lawrence “Bob” Kresser, 73, of Jesup, died Friday, June 26, at home.

He was born Nov. 2, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Francis Edward Kresser and Irma Catherine (Schmit) Kresser. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville in 1964. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1970. On Nov. 21, 1970, he married Jacqueline Rita Youngblut at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Raymond.

Bob was a welder and worked at John Deere in Waterloo until retirement. He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 8227, Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 all in Jesup, and United Auto Workers Local 838 in Waterloo.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters Amber (Pete Coltoff ) Kresser of Chicago, Ill., and Tessa (Charles) Mysak of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Kaden Coltoff, Makena Coltoff and Kyree Sisk; four brothers, Tom (Sally) Kresser of Prairie du Chien, Wis., Kenny (Marge) Kresser of Waterloo, Rick (Joan) Kresser of Raymond, and Joe (Lynette) Kresser of Independence; three sisters, Mary Ireland of Cedar Rapids, Sharon (Jim) Collier of Center Point, and Beverly (Pat) Murphy of Lansing.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother-in-law, Robert Ireland.