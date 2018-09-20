DYSART — Robert Dean Knoop, 83, of Dysart, died at home Tuesday, Sept. 18, of heart failure.
He was born Sept. 30, 1934, son of Theodore and Hilda (Matthiesen) Knoop. In 1957, Robert married Ellen Lamb in Belle Plaine.
Robert attended school in Dysart, graduating in 1953. He attended Iowa State University for two years, then helped on the farm before entering the Army in 1957. He served with the 7th Army for two years as a medic, mostly in Germany. He and his wife farmed near Keystone before moving to their present farm southwest of Dysart in 1966.
Robert was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church and a member of the American Legion.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Lisa (Jerry) Messer of Dysart, Lori (Jerry) Wauters of Elberon and Leanne (Rick) Koenigs of Marshalltown; seven grandchildren, Justin and Kaitlin Messer, Kelsey, Jared and Joel Wauters, and Nicole and Justin Koenigs; and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Norman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church, with burial in Dysart Cemetery, and with military rites conducted by the Dysart American Legion. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 20, at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending many days fishing locally and also in Canada and Alaska. Robert enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He was known for generously distributing produce, baked goods and jerky to the community.
