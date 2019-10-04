(1937-2019)
BUCKINGHAM — Robert Karl Rudebeck, 82, of Buckingham, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born on June 24, 1937, in Waverly to Charles & Jesse (Lawrence) Rudebeck. On Oct. 22, 1958, he married Ethel Ludvicek at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Traer.
Robert graduated from Traer High School in 1955. After high school, he began his lifelong farming career. He and his family raised livestock including cattle and hogs and planted hay, corn and beans. He was also very mechanical, fixing tractors. He retired in 1986.
He was a member of the 2-Cylinder Tractor Club, the Farm Bureau and the NE Iowa Classic Chevy Club.
Survived by: his wife; his children Denise Rudebeck and Gwyn (David) Edwards, both of Monroe, and Robert Paul (Tina) Rudebeck and Holly (Brian) Frisbie, both of Buckingham; four grandchildren, Payge Edwards, Christopher (Jenny) Rudebeck and Hally and Michael Frisbie; a great-granddaughter, Clara June Rudebeck.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; three sisters, Eva (Bob) Crooks, Ruth (Harvey) Schwartz and Ellen (Lawrence) Hess; a brother, Ray Rudebeck; and great-grandchildren Henry and Audrey Rudebeck.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-French-Hand Chapel, with burial at Buckingham Cemetery in Buckingham. Following the burial, the family invites those in attendance to join them for lunch at the North Tama Activity Center, 212 N. Main St., Traer. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-French-Hand Chapel, Reinbeck.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Robert was able to enjoy his last tractor ride this summer at the WMT Tractor Cade in Cresco, with a very special driver, his grandson Michael. He doted on his precious grandchildren and was even able to be called ‘great-grandpa’. He attended all his grandkids’ Christmas programs, band concerts and sporting events.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Rudebeck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.