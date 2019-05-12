(1920-2019)
TRIPOLI — Robert Joseph Kerr, 99, of Tripoli, died Friday, May 10, at Tripoli Nursing & Rehab.
He was born Feb. 19, 1920, at the family farm in rural Eagle Center, son of Robert Donald and Alice Nanette (Huppert) Kerr. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1938, and was drafted into the U.S. Army in April 1942. He served in the 133rd Infantry 34th Division (Iowa National Guard Red Bull Division) during World War II, serving in North Africa and Italy before being discharged in November 1945.
He married Mary Jean Bickett on Jan. 30, 1946, in Hudson. They farmed in the rural Gladbrook area before purchasing a farm near Tripoli in 1961. He was a member of Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, serving on the church council, and a member of Farm Bureau.
Survivors: his children, David (Janette) Kerr of Waverly, Jean (Rick) Miller of Osage, and Janice (Darwin) Gordon of Madrid; 11 grandchildren, Karina (Jeff) Negus, Randal (Holly) Kerr, Kole Kerr, Trent Kerr, Brytnie (Jeremy) Carolan, Kahri Anne Kerr, Derek (Rachel) Kerr, Katie (Andy) Cooper, Cassie (Brad) Howard, Raena (Matt) Orr, and Seth (Jennifer) Gordon; 16 great-grandchildren, with another on the way, Braden, McKade, Megan, Dawson, Ian, Lexy, Allie, Reid, Eamon, Brennon, Afton, Cavin, Kason, Kai, Ben and Max; and a brother, James Kerr of Tripoli.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife on Nov. 1, 2015; a son, Roger, on Aug. 11, 2018; a great-grandson, Hudson; a daughter-in-law, Kathie Kerr; five siblings, Wilma Bode, Margaret Roderick, Marian Beck, Virginia Sinclair, and Doris Boland; and a sister-in-law, Louise Kerr.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Faith United Church of Christ, Tripoli; burial in the church cemetery. Military rites will be provided by Brandenburg-Krueger Post 4013, Veterans of Foreign Wars, of Tripoli. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli, and for an hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com
Bob enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, trapping, baseball and traveling to Minnesota and Canada for fishing trips with Mary Jean.
