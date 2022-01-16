Robert James Lown

December 16, 1953-January 9, 2022

Robert died on Sunday, January 9 at his daughter’s home in Washington St. He was born on December 16, 1953 to Julia(Potter) and Richard J. Lown inIindependence, IA. He graduated from West high school in 1972 and on October 27, 1972 married Vicki Sterner.

He is survived but his wife, 2 sons Zach (Lola) Ward, CO, Zeb (Sylvia) Bancroft, NE, 2 daughters Tutti (Jay) Mesa AZ, Cassie (James) Commercial Point. OH, his father-in-law, Jack Sterner. Nine grandchildren, Ethan, Vernon, Jack, Ryan, James, Zoe, Lilly, Kale, Lukey, 28 nieces and nephews, several great and great-great nieces and nephews. His siblings Susan LeQuatte, Cedar Falls, Tom (Carla) Waterloo, Julie (Herb) Frye, Grove, OK, Richard (Linda) Festus MO, Marie Steve) Bartell, Neenah, Wi, Greg (Cheryl) Lilliwaup, WA, Dave (Lauren) Apple Valley Mn, Mark (Susie) Buckeye AZ, Steve (Jan) Downers Grove , IL, Lisa (Dave) Craig, Burnsville, MN. Brother-in-law, Dave Sterner, Waterloo, Sister-in-law, Kathy Sterner AZ

Preceded by his parents, 2 brothers, Randy, Terry, 1 sister, Beverly McCrea, brothers-in-law, Rick LeQuatte, Mike Sterner. 2 nephews, Jason Lown, Wesley Lown.

Memorials are for the family and may be sent to Susan LeQuatte.