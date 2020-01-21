(1931-2020)

FAIRBANK — Robert J. Wellner, 88, of Davenport, died Friday, Jan. 17, at Genesis East.

He was born April 28, 1931, in Fairbank, son of Oliver and Nellie (Shannon) Wellner. He married Bess JoAnn Magee on Dec. 30, 1950, in Dunkerton.

Rob retired from Alcoa (Arconic) in 1992 after 40 years. Rob was inducted into the Iowa State Bowling Hall of Fame and served as president of the Davenport Bowling Association in 1986.

Survived by: his daughters, Jill Sager of St. Louis and Marney (Todd) Tope of Davenport; his grandchildren, Paul Sager (Todd Pettit), Jill E. Huff, Eric Sager (Carrie), Kelsey, Mason, Brennen and Mallory Tope; his great-grandchildren, Albert Huff III and Zoey Huff, Evan Sager and Breanna Berry; three great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Cletus Wellner (MaryAnn); and his sister-in-law, Dawn Fisher.

Preceded in death by: his wife; his son, Richard; and sister Marie Reichen.