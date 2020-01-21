(1931-2020)
FAIRBANK — Robert J. Wellner, 88, of Davenport, died Friday, Jan. 17, at Genesis East.
He was born April 28, 1931, in Fairbank, son of Oliver and Nellie (Shannon) Wellner. He married Bess JoAnn Magee on Dec. 30, 1950, in Dunkerton.
Rob retired from Alcoa (Arconic) in 1992 after 40 years. Rob was inducted into the Iowa State Bowling Hall of Fame and served as president of the Davenport Bowling Association in 1986.
Survived by: his daughters, Jill Sager of St. Louis and Marney (Todd) Tope of Davenport; his grandchildren, Paul Sager (Todd Pettit), Jill E. Huff, Eric Sager (Carrie), Kelsey, Mason, Brennen and Mallory Tope; his great-grandchildren, Albert Huff III and Zoey Huff, Evan Sager and Breanna Berry; three great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Cletus Wellner (MaryAnn); and his sister-in-law, Dawn Fisher.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his son, Richard; and sister Marie Reichen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Davenport, with burial in Davenport Memorial Park at a later time. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Runge Mortuary in Davenport. All Chicago Cubs fans should wear red in honor of Rob and his love of the STL Cardinals.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to the church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
He was proud to have been a bowler in 50 annual National Bowling Tournaments; a 55-year deer hunter; married for 60 years; and a follower of the St. Louis Cardinals for 80 years.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.