Robert J. Viet

(1947-2020)

WATERLOO — Robert J. “Bob” Viet, 73, Waterloo, IA, died at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, on Monday, June 29, 2020, of congestive heart failure.

He was born April 17, 1947, Eldora, IA, son of Ben G. and Irene F. Kuper Viet.

Robert graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1965. He obtained his Associates Degree from Hawkeye Tech as a tool & die machinist in 1974.

He served in United States Army during Vietnam (1967-1970) as a mechanic at Long-Binh Post.

Robert was a machinist for H&H Manufacturing in Cedar Falls for many years. He also worked for several other manufacturing companies in the area, including Vokoun Motors in Traer. He owned and operated RJ’s Bar in Waterloo for several years.

He is survived by four sisters, Ardith “Ardie” (Karla) Frazier-Viet‚ Waverly, Cheryl (Tom) Brooks‚ Jackson‚ MN, Jeanine (Jim) Ackermann‚ Lakefield‚ MN, and Delaine DeVries, Iowa Falls, a brother, David (Jill) Viet‚ Novi, MI, step-brothers, Steve (Sue) Hunt‚ North St. Paul‚ MN and Norman Huisman‚ Wellsburg; several nieces and nephews; and his special cat, Star Baby.