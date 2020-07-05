Robert J. Viet

(1947-2020)
WATERLOO — Robert J. “Bob” Viet, 73, Waterloo, IA, died at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, on Monday, June 29, 2020, of congestive heart failure.
He was born April 17, 1947, Eldora, IA, son of Ben G. and Irene F. Kuper Viet.
Robert graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1965. He obtained his Associates Degree from Hawkeye Tech as a tool & die machinist in 1974.
He served in United States Army during Vietnam (1967-1970) as a mechanic at Long-Binh Post.
Robert was a machinist for H&H Manufacturing in Cedar Falls for many years. He also worked for several other manufacturing companies in the area, including Vokoun Motors in Traer. He owned and operated RJ’s Bar in Waterloo for several years.
He is survived by four sisters, Ardith “Ardie” (Karla) Frazier-Viet‚ Waverly, Cheryl (Tom) Brooks‚ Jackson‚ MN, Jeanine (Jim) Ackermann‚ Lakefield‚ MN, and Delaine DeVries, Iowa Falls, a brother, David (Jill) Viet‚ Novi, MI, step-brothers, Steve (Sue) Hunt‚ North St. Paul‚ MN and Norman Huisman‚ Wellsburg; several nieces and nephews; and his special cat, Star Baby.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; a step-brother, Jim Hunt; a step-sister, Lisa Busswitz; nephew, Brandon Brooks, Step-fathers, Glenn Hunt, and Albert Huisman
Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo with flag presentation by the Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard
Visitation for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Burial in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Jackson, MN at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 11, 2020 with military honors by Jackson American Legion Post #130.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
He enjoyed coin collecting and DJing at the bar. He also enjoyed listening to music and had an extensive album collection.
Locke Funeral Home, 1519 West Fourth Street, Waterloo, IA 50702, (319) 233-6138.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.