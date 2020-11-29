Robert J. Schmidt

May 23, 1936-November 23, 2020

Robert “Bob” J. Schmidt, 84, of Cedar Falls, passed away at Unity Point Health/Allen Memorial Hospital on November 23, 2020, from COVID-19. He was born May 23, 1936, to Wernold and Luella (Poock) Schmidt. He attended Readlyn High School and graduated from Tripoli High School. On March 19, 1954, he married Marlene Margaret Schweer at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Klinger. He worked at the Farmers Cooperative in Readlyn for more than 50 years and he served on the Readlyn Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years.

Bob is survived by his wife; a son, Craig (Jane) Schmidt of Ankeny; and a daughter, Lori (Mike) Niebuhr of Olathe, Kansas. Also by grandchildren: Zachary (Beth) Schmidt, Corrie (Kody) Wohlers, Nicole (Ryan Johnson) Schmidt, Kurt (Breanne) Niebuhr, Brett (Morgan) Niebuhr, Scott (Carli) Niebuhr; great grandchildren: Cailyn, Mallory, Dominic, Ryan, Darren, Logan, Raelyn, JT, Conrad, Tyson, and Brynna; and Brothers-in-law, Ron (Shirley) Schweer and Harlan (Margaret) Schweer. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.