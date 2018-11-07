Robert J. Burns

(1924-2018)
WAVERLY — Robert John Burns, 94, of Waverly, formerly of Anaheim, Calif., died Monday, Nov. 5, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.
He was born July 7, 1924, in New Brunswick, N.J., son of William and Julia (Berish) Burns. He married Winnifred Redmond in Canada on May 28, 1949. She preceded him in death in 1997.
He was raised in White House Station, N.J. After graduating high school Bob served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. During his life Bob worked for Boeing in Washington and then for FMC Corp. in California. He moved to Waverly in 2003.
Survived by: his special friend, Fusako Waidner of Waverly; two daughters, Sue (Jim) Pedrick of Waverly and Sharon (Jim) Brewer of Bella Vista, Ark.; four grandchildren, Kevin (Louise) Brewer, Natalie (Trevor) McFarland, Jennifer Pedrick and Daniel Pedrick; a great-grandson, Thoran McFarland; and a brother, Andrew “Pat” (Patti) Burns.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and two brothers, William and Jimmy Burns.
Graveside services: will be held in Orland Cemetery District, Orland, Calif., at a future date. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to his family and sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 215, Waverly 50677.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Bob will always be remembered for living independently until his passing and for his devotion to his family. Bob’s enjoyments included fishing, woodworking, computer programming and traveling in his motorhome.
