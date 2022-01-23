November 14, 1953-January 18, 2022

EVANSDALE-Robert J. “Bobby” DeMoss, 68, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, January 18, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls. He was born November 14, 1953, in Waterloo, son of Robert H. and Dorothy Rider DeMoss and graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1971. Bobby married Sarah Ann Hinkel on July 1, 2011, in Las Vegas; she died February 18, 2021. He worked for John Deere starting in the Foundry and retiring from the Tractor Works Northeast Facility in 2013 after 41 years.

Bobby was a member of UAW Local 838. He competed in Mr. Iowa Bodybuilding competition 3 times placing 5th overall and 3rd in his weight class. In 2010, Bobby did over a million pushups in 485 days. He was meticulous about his exercise and fitness routine and just about everything else. Bobby was a hard worker and not many could outwork him. He was a man who loved his mother, forgave easily, and wanted people to know that his bark was worse than his bite.

Bobby is survived by his son, Christian (Amy) DeMoss‚ Waterloo; step-son, Travis (Ashley) Saunders‚ Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Devin DeMoss, Dylan DeMoss, Dawson DeMoss, Courtney Saunders, Tayah Medhaugh, Cassie Saunders, Tenley Saunders, and Presley Saunders; great-grandchildren, Mia DeMoss, Olivia, Mitchell, and Brandon Goodrich; sisters, Kathy (Jim) Vogel‚ Dunkerton and Robin (Brett) Nelson‚ Des Moines; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bobby is preceded in death by parents and wife.

Services: 11:00 AM on Monday, January 24, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, 319-233-3146 with visitation for one hour before services; burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Memorials to Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com