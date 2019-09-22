Robert J. "Bob" Oberbroeckling

(1933-2019)
WATERLOO — Robert James “Bob” Oberbroeckling, 85, of Waterloo, died Monday, Sept. 16, at home.
He was born Oct. 19, 1933, in Dyersville, son of Greg and Ceil Digman Oberbroeckling. He married Lois Neuhaus on Sept. 21, 1954, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna.
Bob served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was employed in sales and management for Goodyear Tire for 30 years, retiring in 1991.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Nancy (Curt) Diehm of Dubuque, and Joan (Mike) Craig of Waterloo; two sons, Dan (Carol) Oberbroeckling of Indianapolis, Ind., and Joe (Alice) Oberbroeckling of Sheboygan, Wis.; 12 grandchildren, Katie (Joe) Schuhow, Fr. Noah Diehm, Emily Diehm, Megan Diehm, Jessica (Marko) Milanovic, Libby Craig, Amy Oberbroeckling, Erica Oberbroeckling, Ben Oberbroeckling, Jim Oberbroeckling, Greg Oberbroeckling and John Oberbroeckling; three great-grandchildren, Dori Schuhow, Drew Schuhow and C.J. Schuhow; a brother, Tom (Joanne) Oberbroeckling of Dyersville; a sister, Jan (Ron) Bockenstedt of Waterloo; a brother-in-law, Jim (Sue) Kraus of Farley; and a sister-in-law, Dianne (Dennis) Duwe of Luxemburg.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Debra Oberbroeckling; two grandsons, Adam James Oberbroeckling and Michael John Craig; a sister Phyllis Kraus; and a brother, Jim Oberbroeckling.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale Post 31, assisted by Offutt Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Wounded Warriors or St. Edward Catholic Church.
Bob enjoyed family time at Lake Delhi, hunting and fishing, taking his beautiful wife to bluegrass festivals, telling childhood tales of the family farm, sharing Goodyear stories, serving as the family handyman, and engaging in good political debate.
