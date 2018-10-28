(1931-2018)
WATERLOO — Robert J. “Bitz” Schatz, 87, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born April 5, 1931, in Waterloo, son of John and Anna H. Suhr Schatz. He married Carol J. Hoppenworth on June 19, 1955, at First Lutheran Church, Waterloo; she died Nov. 22, 1993.
Robert had worked at Paulson Heating, owned and operated Waterloo Heating for a few years, and retired in 1996 from Harris Cleaning.
Survived by: a son, Brian (Tracey) Schatz of Waterloo; a daughter, Julie (Jim) Baxter of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Kim (Ben) Hulbert, Nick Henson, Hannah Schatz and Morgan Schatz; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann Schatz of Escondido, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Judy (Dave) Loy of Waterloo; a brother-in-law, Larry (Jane) Heyer of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his wife; a brother and sister-in-law, Arnold “Babe” (Pat) Schatz; a sister, Ruth Schatz; and a brother-in-law, Craig Heyer.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Locke Funeral Home with burial Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until services.
Memorials: to Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Hwy., Waterloo 50703.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Robert enjoyed the simple things, friendships, they were a special part of his life, and old movies, especially westerns. He loved camping, fishing, and doing whatever Carol wanted to do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.