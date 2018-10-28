Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Robert J. “Bitz” Schatz, 87, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born April 5, 1931, in Waterloo, son of John and Anna H. Suhr Schatz. He married Carol J. Hoppenworth on June 19, 1955, at First Lutheran Church, Waterloo; she died Nov. 22, 1993.

Robert had worked at Paulson Heating, owned and operated Waterloo Heating for a few years, and retired in 1996 from Harris Cleaning.

Survived by: a son, Brian (Tracey) Schatz of Waterloo; a daughter, Julie (Jim) Baxter of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Kim (Ben) Hulbert, Nick Henson, Hannah Schatz and Morgan Schatz; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann Schatz of Escondido, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Judy (Dave) Loy of Waterloo; a brother-in-law, Larry (Jane) Heyer of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his wife; a brother and sister-in-law, Arnold “Babe” (Pat) Schatz; a sister, Ruth Schatz; and a brother-in-law, Craig Heyer.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Locke Funeral Home with burial Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until services.

Memorials: to Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Hwy., Waterloo 50703.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Robert enjoyed the simple things, friendships, they were a special part of his life, and old movies, especially westerns. He loved camping, fishing, and doing whatever Carol wanted to do.

