CEDAR FALLS — Robert I. Brecunier, 91, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, Aug. 5, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.
He was born Aug. 21, 1926, in Marshalltown, son of Ivan and Gladys (Marsh) Brecunier. He married Evelyn Boike on Nov. 26, 1948, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1944 and was an auto mechanic with Collards Dodge, co-owned Bob and Smittys Auto Repair, and then owned and operated CarVet’s Sales and Service in Waterloo with his wife.
Survived by: his wife of Cedar Falls; four sons, Larry of Cedar Falls, Douglas of Waterloo, Bret of Frederika and Stuart (Angie) of Dunkerton; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a grandson, John Brecunier.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Richardson Funeral Service, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the funeral home and also for one hour prior to the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
