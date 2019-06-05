(1943-2019)
WATERLOO — Robert Irvin “Bob” Kincaid, 76, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 2, of cancer.
He was born March 23, 1943, in Charleston, Miss., to Mose and Allie Pearl Kincaid.
Bob graduated from Waterloo’s East High School in 1961. He later completed a dual bachelor’s degree in secondary education and physical education from Adams State University in Alamosa, Colo., and completed graduate coursework in college student personnel and recreation administration from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley. He worked in academic and athletic environments.
Survived by: his partner, Marcia Schemmel; two brothers, John Kincaid (Suzie) and Gregory Kincaid, both of Waterloo; two sisters, Cynthia Harrington of Detroit and Judy Jones of Waterloo; nieces, Lisa Kincaid of Phoenix, Carmen Harrington of Reno, Nev., Kelli Kincaid of Phoenix, Jozetta Burrell (Tony Sr.) of Des Moines, Dedra Greer of Waterloo, Kristi Kincaid of Phoenix, Hattie Willoughby (Heath) of Chesterton, Ind., and Jenni Kincaid of Abu Dhabi, UAE; and nephews, Barry Jones of Des Moines and John Robert Harrington of Phoenix.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Calvin Jones; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Harrington.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, and for an hour before services Saturday, all at the church. Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Bob Kincaid Scholarship Fund.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
No matter where Robert was, he influenced lives, and he always had an introduction for you. Many young men encountered Robert on the sideline of the sports fields where he instilled life lessons that transcended far beyond athletics. Robert’s natural talent for leadership and concern for others was evident.
