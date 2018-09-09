(1929-2018)
FREDERIKA — Robert Henry Rewoldt, 88, of Lebanon, Ore., formerly of Frederika, died Saturday, Sept. 1.
He was born Oct. 16, 1929, in Frederika, son of Martha (Bockholt) and Frederic Rewoldt. He married Susan M. Pearce in 2001.
Robert graduated from high school in Frederika in 1949, attended Upper Iowa University, served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-53 at the Naval Air Station in Millington, Tenn., then graduated from Drake University, Des Moines, in 1955 with a degree in political science.
He worked for General Motors, moved to California and worked for years in the automobile and real estate businesses.
He was a member of the American Contract Bridge League and played bridge with many worldwide clubs.
Survived by: his wife, Susan M. Rewoldt; a brother, Frederic (Mary) Rewoldt; a niece, Margaret Jane (Andy) Smith; and a nephew, John (Dana) Rewoldt.
Memorial gathering: will take place at a later date near his boyhood home in Frederika.
Memorials: may be directed to Christ Community Lutheran Church, in care of Pastor Fred Westerhold, 20 E. Airport Road, Ste. 286, Lebanon, OR 97355, or any church or charity of choice.
Robert enjoyed traveling the world and learning about different cultures and ways of governance. He made friends in many states and countries over the bridge table and loved the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.