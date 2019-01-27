Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert H. Bouman

Bob Bouman

(1947-2019)

TRIPOLI — Robert Henry Bouman, 71, of Tripoli, formerly of Dike, died Thursday, Jan. 24, at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein.

He was born April 16, 1947, in Tyler, Minn., son of Henry and LaVon (Stevens) Bouman. He married Sandra Jean Bunkers on Sept. 7, 1968.

Bob graduated from Ruthton High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1967-1973. He worked at Members Mutual Co-op and Sam Annis and Co.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Jeff (Stacey) Bouman of Lakeville, Minn.; a daughter, Kris (Mark) Franzen of Decorah; seven grandchildren, Bryce, Drew, Gabby, Tate, Matthew, Annika and Luke; a sister, Carol (Bernard) Julian of Surprise, Ariz.; and a brother, Bernie (Jan) Bouman of Ruthton, Minn.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a granddaughter, Megan Franzen.

Celebration of Life: will be held at the end of March. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes in Denver is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 676, Tripoli 50676.

