Robert H. Bouman

(1947-2019)
TRIPOLI — Robert Henry Bouman, 71, of Tripoli, formerly of Dike, died Thursday, Jan. 24, at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein.
He was born April 16, 1947, in Tyler, Minn., son of Henry and LaVon (Stevens) Bouman. He married Sandra Jean Bunkers on Sept. 7, 1968.
Bob graduated from Ruthton High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1967-1973. He worked at Members Mutual Co-op and Sam Annis and Co.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Jeff (Stacey) Bouman of Lakeville, Minn.; a daughter, Kris (Mark) Franzen of Decorah; seven grandchildren, Bryce, Drew, Gabby, Tate, Matthew, Annika and Luke; a sister, Carol (Bernard) Julian of Surprise, Ariz.; and a brother, Bernie (Jan) Bouman of Ruthton, Minn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a granddaughter, Megan Franzen.
Celebration of Life: will be held at the end of March. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes in Denver is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 676, Tripoli 50676.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.