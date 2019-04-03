Robert H. "Bob" Pipho

(1930-2019)
SUMNER — Robert “Bob” Henry Pipho, 88, of Sumner, died Monday, April 1, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
He was born Nov. 28, 1930, at home in Sumner to Leonard and Elsie (Specht) Pipho. He married Lorraine Maurer on Aug. 11, 1952, on the base of Moffett Field, Calif.
Bob graduated from Sumner High School in 1948. He then served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After returning home from the war, Bob began working with his father at LW Pipho Implement in Sumner. Bob became a partner in the business with Marvin Tiedt at Pipho & Tiedt Implement and later partnered with his son, Brian, until his retirement in 1988. Bob also farmed with his family for several years.
Bob was a member and served on the board of many community organizations including Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Community Memorial Hospital, SEMS and the Rotary Club. Bob also served as Legion commander for the Sumner American Legion-Thomas E Woods Post 223.
Survived by: his wife of Sumner; his children, Greg (Donna) Pipho of LaPorte City, Anne (Mike) Sambo of Wheaton, Ill., Bill (Amy) Pipho of Green Lake, Wis., Brian (Shawn) Pipho of Sumner, and Lisa (Edward) Dougherty of Lisbon; a brother, Armin Pipho of Moorhead, Minn.; a sister, Corrine Woodcock of Sumner; a daughter-in-law, Hilary VanGraevenitz of Indianapolis; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Grant Pipho; and two brothers, Harold and Donald Pipho.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner, with burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Sumner American Legion—Thomas E. Woods Post 223. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: can be made in Bob’s name to the Hillcrest Home, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Community Memorial Hospital or the Sumner Public Library.
Bob was an avid avid woodworker — creating endless pieces of furniture, baskets and carvings. He also enjoyed the out of doors — camping trips with family, fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his family and his dogs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.