June 28, 1946-February 10, 2022

WATERLOO-Robert H. “Bob” Dahlgaard, 75, of Waterloo, died at his home on Thursday, February 10, 2022. He was born June 28, 1946, in Waterloo, the son of Roger C. and Mata Jones Dahlgaard. He was a 1964 graduate of Waterloo West High School.

Bob married Linda Morris on February 9, 1968, in Waterloo.

He served in the U.S. Navy as a Coxswain on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt during Vietnam.

He had worked for Kenworth Trucking in Waterloo, Hermann Trucking in Cedar Rapids, and most currently worked as a Shop Manager for School Bus Sales for over 25 years, retiring in 2009 following a stroke.

Bob was a member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 and a former member of the Waterloo Elks Lodge #290.

Survived by: his wife, Linda of Waterloo; a son, Rob (Teresa) Dahlgaard of Waterloo; a daughter, Angie Dahlgaard of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Alex, Skylar (Josh Slattenow), Dillon (Sydney Powell) all of Waterloo; a brother, Roger (Karen) Dahlgaard, Jr. of Council Bluffs; two sisters, Diana (Clyde) Varney of North Richland Hills, TX and Deb Boeckman of Johnston; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents and a brother-in-law, Joel Boeckman.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 with military rites conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail. Public Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Locke at Tower Park and also an hour before the service.

Memorials: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter or the American Heart Association.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146.