October 27, 1951-February 8, 2021
Robert Griff (Bob) Davies, 69, of McGregor, Iowa, died Monday, February 8, 2021 at his home in McGregor. He was born October 27, 1951 in Iowa City, Iowa to Towyn and Pauline (Hanft) Davies. He graduated from Washington (Iowa) High School and received his B.A. from the University of Northern Iowa. He married Joann Burns on April 17, 2001.
He was retired from John Deere where he worked many jobs and shifts. When his daughters were young, he preferred working the night shift so he could be with them before and after school. As the girls grew older, he was the parent who would haul them and their friends anywhere they wanted to go. This gaggle of girls continued to surround him throughout his life, often trekking to McGregor for weekends to spend time with him and Josie on the “party boat.” With Joann, he operated Josie’s River Queen. More than a place to get a pizza and a beer, Josie’s became a gathering place for locals and tourists alike. Bob and Josie could be counted on to organize community drives for any good McGregor cause and to be eager participants in any crazy celebration that McGregorites could invent.
He became a boating fan and looked forward to the day when he could get the pontoon and Boston Whaler in the water and spend hours on the river just hanging out with friends and family. He was a conversational storyteller with a dry wit. He developed strong and lasting friendships with high school and college buddies, and his co-workers; stories of annual trips with his “Flatus Pu” brothers could have you gasping with laughter. While he was not confrontational, he was not one to back away, look away, or stand down—qualities that gained him the respect of almost everyone who knew him.
Bob had to be “doing.” In his off hours, he remodeled and sold several houses in Waterloo and McGregor. He was especially proud of the restoration of Josie’s River Queen and the apartment above that he and Josie (and their cat, Decker) called home. During lengthy John Deere shut-downs, he operated a wallpapering business, building on a skill he learned from his mother and after retirement he set up a woodworking shop that he kept as meticulously as that of his father.
Bob credited his parents for his work ethic and as role models of common sense, consideration and humor. He would say that his greatest achievement and legacy is the fine women his daughters have become.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and Tommy Burns. He is survived by his wife Joann, and daughters, Carrie Broten (Ben), Molly Davies, and Karen Meacham (Trevor), and grandchildren Maddox and Emerson Elefsrud, Frankie and Dallis Meacham and Luke Burns, his sister, Jo Davies, and his former wife, Sandra Mather.
The family is grateful for the comfort and support provided by Crossing Bridges Hospice. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bob Davies Memorial, 235 Kenilworth, Waterloo IA, 50701.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of McGregor, Iowa is assisting the family.
