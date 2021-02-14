October 27, 1951-February 8, 2021

Robert Griff (Bob) Davies, 69, of McGregor, Iowa, died Monday, February 8, 2021 at his home in McGregor. He was born October 27, 1951 in Iowa City, Iowa to Towyn and Pauline (Hanft) Davies. He graduated from Washington (Iowa) High School and received his B.A. from the University of Northern Iowa. He married Joann Burns on April 17, 2001.

He was retired from John Deere where he worked many jobs and shifts. When his daughters were young, he preferred working the night shift so he could be with them before and after school. As the girls grew older, he was the parent who would haul them and their friends anywhere they wanted to go. This gaggle of girls continued to surround him throughout his life, often trekking to McGregor for weekends to spend time with him and Josie on the “party boat.” With Joann, he operated Josie’s River Queen. More than a place to get a pizza and a beer, Josie’s became a gathering place for locals and tourists alike. Bob and Josie could be counted on to organize community drives for any good McGregor cause and to be eager participants in any crazy celebration that McGregorites could invent.