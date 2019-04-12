(1926-2019)
WATERLOO -- Robert Gray, 92, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 11, at Sunrise Care Center, Traer.
He was born Dec. 11, 1926, in Brandon, the son of Arthur Lee and Sophia Irene Bauer Gray. He married Roberta Weber on June 14, 1948, in Raymond.
Robert served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was employed at Rath Packing Co. for 34 years.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Connie (Joel) Cizek of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Angela (John) DeKoster, Charles (Carry) Cizek and Michael Cizek, all of Waterloo; six great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Caleb, Christopher, Madison, Caly and Charlie; and a great-great grandchild.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Dawn in infancy; a brother, Ralph Gray; and a sister in infancy.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 5 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.