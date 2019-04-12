{{featured_button_text}}

(1926-2019)

WATERLOO -- Robert Gray, 92, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 11, at Sunrise Care Center, Traer.

He was born Dec.  11, 1926, in Brandon, the son of Arthur Lee and Sophia Irene Bauer Gray. He married Roberta Weber on June 14, 1948, in Raymond.

Robert served in the U.S.  Army during World War II and was employed at Rath Packing Co. for 34 years.

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Connie (Joel) Cizek of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Angela (John) DeKoster,    Charles (Carry) Cizek  and Michael Cizek, all of Waterloo; six great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Caleb, Christopher, Madison, Caly  and Charlie; and a great-great grandchild.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Dawn in infancy; a brother, Ralph Gray; and a sister in infancy.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 5 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

