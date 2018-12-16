Robert Gram

(1930-2018)
WAVERLY — Robert Arthur Gram, 88, of Waverly, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Waverly Health Center.
He was born Aug. 25, 1930, in Cedar Falls, son of Arthur and Ferne (Leversee) Gram. He married Maxine Renken on June 10, 1956, at Ackley Presbyterian Church. On June 4, 1951, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 and served during the Korean Conflict until his discharge in 1953. He was employed at Waverly Motor Co., Bud and Bob’s Service, Bob’s Service and then at Terex, retiring from Terex in 1995. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Julie (J.R.) Dietl of O’Fallon, Ill., Janene (Howard) Israel of McAllen, Texas, and Janie Hisey of Covington, Ga.; three grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty (William) Shook of Readlyn and Barbara (John) Weers of Kansas.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a son-in-law, Mike Hisey.
Family-conducted memorial service: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly, with inurnment in Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation is from 1 p.m. Monday until services at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to Trinity United Methodist Church or Self Help.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Bob enjoyed doing wood working, anything to do with automobiles and traveling with his wife Maxine in all states but Alaska.
