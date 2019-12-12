{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Gillen

Robert Gillen Sr.

(1935-2019)

OSAGE — Robert Larry “Bob” Gillen Sr., 84, of Osage, died Friday, Dec. 6, at his home as a result of an accidental house fire.

He was born on Dec. 1, 1935, in Waterloo, son of Jack and Amelia (Ford) Gillen. On Sept. 23, 1958, he married Nancy Graves in Waterloo. She preceded him in death.

Bob attended school in the Waterloo area. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, serving from 1954-57. He worked as an inspector for John Deere for 30 years.

Survived by: six children, Bobbie (Tom) Shimek, Robert (Shelley) Gillen Jr., Jon Gillen, Richard (Jennette) Gillen, Betty (Dan) Huebsch and Corbin (Doreen) Gillen; 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gerrie Gallant.

Preceded in death by: his parents, his wife of 57 years; brothers, Everett, Ed, Hollis, Ure, Junior, George, and his twin brother, Richard; and sisters, Evelyn, Betty, Arlene and Darlene.

Memorial celebration: in honor of both Bob and Nancy Gillen from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Osage VFW Hall, Osage.

Bob enjoyed watching the birds and spending time with his dog, Merle. He loved his family and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren.

