Robert G. Shirk

(1932-2019)
WATERLOO — Robert Gene Shirk, 86, formerly of Waterloo, died in Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 6.
He was born in Richland Center, Wis., in 1932. He earned a BA from the University of Northern Iowa and a MA from Michigan State University. He taught safety education in the Waterloo School District for 28 years, retiring in 1994. He was president of the Waterloo Teachers’ Association 1980-1981.
Survived by: his wife, Beverly; a son, David (Heidi); two grandsons, Travis and Clay; two great-grandsons; and three brothers, Gale, Lynn and Dennis.
Private memorial for family: will be held at a later date in Tucson.
Condolences: may be sent to Beverly Shirk, 201 Jessica, Cascades Apts., Room No. 430, Tucson, AZ 85710. Memorial contributions may be sent to Rincon Congregational Church, 122 Craycroft Road, Tucson, AZ 85711.
Upon retiring, Robert and his wife, Beverly, moved to Tucson, Arizona, to be close to family and enjoy the Southwest. Robert was an avid fisherman, enjoying numerous fishing trips throughout his life in Iowa, the Great Lakes, Canada and Mexico.
