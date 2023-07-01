June 25, 1930-June 27, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Robert G. Nelson, 93, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Western Home Communities-Martin Suites.

He was born on June 25, 1930, in Cedar Falls, IA, the son of Chris and Florence (Myers) Nelson. On October 29, 1950, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Adams at the Methodist Church in Dike, IA.

He graduated from Dike High School before completing his studies at the Electronic-Radio-TV Institute in Omaha, NE. In 1948, he began his employment with the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Communication Division at Post 13 in Fairfield, IA, retiring at Post 9 in Cedar Falls after 44 years.

Robert took great joy in his faith, family, and fishing. Robert was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. He was a member of the Black Hawk R/C Pilots and built many radio-controlled model airplanes.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Deb (Alan) Bernard of Cedar Falls; son, Steve (Therese) Nelson of Apple River, IL; five grandchildren; Shelby, Bryce, and Brittany Bernard, Nick (Christina), and Mark (Raquel) Nelson; and three great-grandchildren; Connor, Emmerson, and Otto Nelson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie, and brother, Harry.

A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.