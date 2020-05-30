× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1925-2020)

Robert G. Miller, age 94 of Fremont, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Fremont. Bob was born Sept. 27, 1925, in Dumont, IA to Floyd W. and Tadie Kate (Gronigan) Miller and later married Virginia Mae Harrald on March 2, 1946, in Troy, KS. Virginia preceded him in death July 12, 2007. Bob moved to the Fremont area in 1953 from Dumont, Iowa and worked at Westfield Sommers and at the Gerber Products Company in the cold storage department until his retirement in January 1988 after 35 years. Bob enjoyed traveling to Florida after retirement, taking care of his yard, had been a hobby farmer all of his life.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Judy (Sam) Church of Grant; his daughter-in-law, Helen Miller of Venice, FL; his grandchildren, Angela Jenkins; Christine (Trent) Debrot; Amanda (Devren) Beecham; his great-grandchildren, Stella Debrot; Alicia (Tim) Nieuwkoop; Tyler Burns; Kyle Beecham; Hanna Beecham; and Jayden Beecham; his great-great-grandson, Landyn Lee Nieuwkoop. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Mae on July 12, 2007; his son, Jerry Miller on December 17, 2019; his brother, Paul Miller; his sister, Florence Hobson.

Family graveside services were held May 30, 2020, at the Bridgeton Township Cemetery in Fremont and a Celebration of Life Service will be later in the year with service dates and times to be announced. Memorial contributions to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Share a condolence, memory or a picture online with the Miller family online at www.crandellfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.