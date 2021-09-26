Robert G. Evans

May 27, 1937-July 30, 2021

Bob was born May 27, 1937 in Cedar Falls, Iowa the son of Robert F. and Dorothy (Kelley) Evans. He completed High School in Cedar Falls and served in the U.S. Air Force. Bob was united in marriage to Anne (Marty) Beckham on December 6, 1962, at her parents home in Pomona, California. The couple resided in New Hartford from 1972 until Marty’s passing and Bob’s move to assisted living.

Bob is survived by his sons, Robert D. (Barbara) Evans of Eustis, Florida and Mark D. (Scott) Sziede of Clermont, Florida; Two grand children, Spencer (Mary) Evans of Chicago, Illinois and Sierra (Andrew Boxwell) Evans of Waterloo, Iowa; one great grandson, Zeddicus Boxwell of Waterloo, Iowa; one brother Gary (Terri) Evans; and 3 sisters, Karen Katzenmeyer, Pam Schneiderman and Gina (Tom) Leonard. Preceding Bob in death were his wife, parents and 3 brother, Steve, Larry and Kent.

A memorial and internment ceremony will be held on October 16th at the United Methodist Church in New Hartford, Iowa starting at noon. There will be a gathering after the service in the church fellowship hall from 1:00PM to 4:00PM. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations be made to the United Methodist church in New Hartford.