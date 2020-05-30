Robert G. Carman
(1942-2020)

WATERLOO - Robert G. “Bob” Carman, 78, of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home.

He was born Jan. 24, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Eldon and Peggy Perry Carman. Bob married JoAnn Otto on Oct. 5, 1965, in Waterloo; she died July 2, 2010. He married Mandy Adair on June 4, 2014, in Waterloo.

He worked for the Waterloo Water Works, retiring after many years.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Michael (Vilma) Carman of China; a daughter, Terri (Bob) Everett of Dallas, Texas; seven grandchildren and a brother, Norbert (Joanie) Carman of Minneapolis, Minn.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife, JoAnn; and a brother, Arlin Carman.

Services: There will be no visitation or service, his wishes were to be cremated. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel assisted family with arrangements.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, watching western movies and loved his dog, Gabby.

 

