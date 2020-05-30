Robert G. Carman

(1942-2020)
WATERLOO - Robert G. “Bob” Carman, 78, of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home.
He was born Jan. 24, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Eldon and Peggy Perry Carman. Bob married JoAnn Otto on Oct. 5, 1965, in Waterloo; she died July 2, 2010. He married Mandy Adair on June 4, 2014, in Waterloo.
He worked for the Waterloo Water Works, retiring after many years.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Michael (Vilma) Carman of China; a daughter, Terri (Bob) Everett of Dallas, Texas; seven grandchildren and a brother, Norbert (Joanie) Carman of Minneapolis, Minn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife, JoAnn; and a brother, Arlin Carman.
Services: There will be no visitation or service, his wishes were to be cremated. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel assisted family with arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, watching western movies and loved his dog, Gabby.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.