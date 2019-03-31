Robert G. Adams, 73, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 29 in Waterloo after a year-long battle with lymphoma.
He was born January 19, 1946 in San Francisco, Calif., son of Robert Dean and Adeline V. Ulenhake Adams.
He married Sharon Ann Koch Feb 8, 1964 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waterloo.
Mr. Adams graduated from Columbus High School in 1964 and attended Hawkeye Technology studying electric technology.
He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked for Howard Johnsons and Marriott Corporation from 1969 through 1989. In 1989, Bob became a partner in B&B Inc. until 2002, and then became owner of B&B Lawn Care, Inc.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Parish and Queen of Peace Parish, the Cedar Falls Exchange Club, the Cedar Falls Shriners Cycle Patrol, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Survivors include: wife Sharon: three sons, Daniel J. (Lisa Ann Hurley), Robert M. (Dayna) and Matthew J. (Bobbi St. Germain) all of Waterloo; two daughters, Kristine M. (Steve) Graverson of Holland, Mich. and Michelle M. (Charles) Vanhorn of Waddell, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren, Chaz Vanhorn, Michael Graverson, Krista Graverson, Macen Adams, Ava Adams, Julia St. Germain, Madison Adams, Maverick Adams, Emilia Adams and Nya Adams; one great grandchild, Stella Vanhorn; one brother, William L. Adams of Des Moines; a niece Tracy Adams of Des Moines and a nephew David Adams of Waterloo.
Bob had a life-long passion for hunting, the outdoors and planting trees. He took great pride in working with his sons throughout the years at B&B Lawn Care.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the Waterloo and Evansdale Amvets, Post 19 & 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be 4 p.m. Legion of Mary rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Thursday.
Memorials: Cancer Treatment Center or the church.
