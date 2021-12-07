May 27, 1945-December 5, 2021

CLARKSVILLE-Robert Francis Nass, age 76, of rural Clarksville, Iowa, died Saturday, December 5, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born on May 27, 1945, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Robert C. and Laura (Shirley) Nass. He was raised in Waterloo and graduated from the Waterloo East High School in 1963. Bob then entered the United States Army serving in Vietnam from 1964 to 1966. On June 15, 1968, Bob was united in marriage to Jean Wieck at Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart, Iowa. He worked for Contractors for Laborers Local Union and Cement Finishers Local Union in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Des Moines, retiring in 2000.

Bob was a member of American Legion and Clarksville AMVETS. His greatest enjoyment in life was his family, especially following his grandchildren’s events and activities. Bob loved his large dogs and also liked to raise livestock, fish, and canoe.

Bob’s memory is honored by: wife, Jean Nass of Clarksville; three children, Carl (Amber) Nass of Faribault, Minnesota, Christena (Robert) Meister of Janesville, Iowa, and Clint Nass of Waverly, Iowa; six grandchildren, Kennedy and Julia Meister, Gavin Pauley, and Colton, Alan, and Savannah Nass; sister-in-law, Kathy (Bill) Christensen of Circle Pines, Minnesota; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Joyce) Wieck of Santa Rosa, California and Richard (Mary) Wieck of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a grandson, Robert E. Nass.

Bob has donated his body to the deeded body program at the University of Iowa. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Clarksville AMVETS and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187