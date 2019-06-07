(1926-2019)
RAYMOND — Robert F. Ziegenhorn, 92, of Raymond, died Jan. 21 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Oct. 6, 1926, in Fisher, Ark., son of Harry L. and Anna E. Schulze Ziegenhorn. He married Christeen O. Glass on March 19, 1944, in Jonesboro, Ark.; she died Sept. 16, 2015.
He farmed in Arkansas until moving to Iowa in 1950. He worked at Rath Packing Co., in maintenance for the city of Waterloo, and began his career as a machinist at John Deere in 1951, retiring in 1981.
He was a member of the UAW Local 838.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: two sons, Stephen P. (Cynthia) Ziegenhorn of Des Moines and Donald R. (Valarie) Ziegenhorn of Waterloo; two daughters, Terry R. Cooper of Spring Lake Park, Minn., and Vickie J. (Rick) Grattan of Harrison, Ark; six grandchildren, Amy (J. Patrick Bertroche) Ziegenhorn, Kiann (Jason) Leonard, Jacob (Kristine) Ziegenhorn, Sarah (Matthew Simmons) Grattan, Jennifer (Ryan) Winkle and Anna (Brett) Young; 14 great-grandchildren, AJ, Simon and Roger Leonard, Shay, Devin, Derek and Nick Ziegenhorn, Hattie and Everlee Simmons, Asher and Olivia Winkle, and Cedric, Cecelia and Calvin Young; two great-great-grandchildren, Lyliana Martinez and SahMya Washington; and a special friend, Bobbye Callahan.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son-in-law, Curtis Cooper; five brothers, Vernon, Clyde, Floyd, Louis and Wayne Ziegenhorn; and a sister, Ruth Tuseth.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Raymond. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
After retirement, Robert and Christeen moved to Mountain Home, Ark., where he enjoyed fishing, boating and spending summers with his grandchildren at the lake. They moved back to Iowa after 25 years in Arkansas. He loved planting his garden, tinkering and he was a gifted story teller. But most of all he loved his family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.