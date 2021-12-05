Robert F. Fox

Fred was born March 9, 1939 in Cuba City, Wisconsin to Robert “Bob” and June Fox. He graduated from West High School in 1957. He then went on to serve a long, illustrious career within the United States Navy, which he retired from as a Chief Air Traffic/Air Intercept Controller in October of 1979. He was married to Dixie Fox on August 4, 1962 and spent 60 years lovingly and dutifully by her side.

During Fred’s time in the Navy, he served aboard numerous air stations and ships across the globe. When he wasn’t working you could find him fishing or on the golf course, of which his most notable achievements include three hole-in-ones. He lived his life to the fullest extent, and was always ready to share a story that would captivate a crowd. The love that he shared with his friends he met along his way and his family is insurmountable, and he will always be remembered as an honest man that valued hard work, dependability, and loved ones dearly.