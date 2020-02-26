Robert F. Duben Sr.

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Robert Francis Duben Sr., loving husband and father of 6 children, quietly passed away in his sleep at the age of 90 in Nuevo, CA.
Known as Bob Sr. by friends and family, he was born May 12, 1929, in Chicago, IL to Charles and Agnes (Duben) Durlak.
He and his 2 sisters, Dorothy and Margie, were raised by their grandparents Francis and Margaret Duben.
On August 19, 1954, in Norfolk VA he met and married the love of his life, Veronica Helen Glover, known as Ronnie to friends and family. From the very beginning, more than one relative said it “would never last.”
Boy, did he prove them wrong! He and his bride just celebrated 65 years of love and marriage last Aug (never had a fight, no, really!)
Together they raised two daughters: Mylora and Mylana and four sons: Robert Jr., Keith, Frank (Mickey) and Daniel.
He joined the United States Navy to “see the world” in 1950 and served 22+ years as a Hospital Corpsman before retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1971.
He had many tours of duty on the USS New Jersey, USS Pocono, USS Long Beach, and the USS Preble.
Bob loved to bowl so much he joined the Iowa Olympic Bowling team and won many medals over the years. When he injured his bowling arm so badly he could no longer bowl, he relearned to bowl with his other hand and soon was a top bowler again.
His other passion was wrestling and he looked forward to every Monday Night Rumble.
He and Ronnie worked tirelessly well into their golden years as Foster Parents, and together they had cared for over 100 Foster kids.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob enjoyed taking his wife to the Indian Casino Bingo Games, especially for the free popcorn.
You would not find a happier man in the world than when he was sitting down to a good steak and baked potato.
He liked to sneak an ice cream late at night and take it back to share with his bride.
It was the small things that he so loved to celebrate.
He was a proud man, very, very proud of his wife and his kids!
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Charles, and his mother Agnes as well as his two sisters, Dorothy and Margie.
He is survived by his children:
- Robert Jr. (wife Debbie, children Christina, Bryan, Jennifer) of Nuevo, CA.
- Keith (wife Martha, children Jennifer, Melissa) of Waterloo, IA.
- Mickey (children Joshua, Jacob) of Parts Unknown.
- Mylora (husband Michael Sinclair — deceased 2019, children Michelle, Matthew, Mylinda) of Waterloo, IA.
- Daniel (children Daniel Jr., Darcy) of Waterloo, IA.
- Mylana of Waterloo, IA.
- Grandchildren: 12+.
- Great-grandchildren: 21+.
- Great-great-grandchildren: 2.
And many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but, not forgotten.
He has chosen to rest in peace with his parents and grandparents at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Chicago IL.
There will be a Military Honor Guard Ceremony on March 7th 2020 @ 11am.
Flowers or donations are not necessary, but sharing remembrances are.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.