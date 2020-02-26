Robert F. Duben Sr.

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Robert Francis Duben Sr., loving husband and father of 6 children, quietly passed away in his sleep at the age of 90 in Nuevo, CA.

Known as Bob Sr. by friends and family, he was born May 12, 1929, in Chicago, IL to Charles and Agnes (Duben) Durlak.

He and his 2 sisters, Dorothy and Margie, were raised by their grandparents Francis and Margaret Duben.

On August 19, 1954, in Norfolk VA he met and married the love of his life, Veronica Helen Glover, known as Ronnie to friends and family. From the very beginning, more than one relative said it “would never last.”

Boy, did he prove them wrong! He and his bride just celebrated 65 years of love and marriage last Aug (never had a fight, no, really!)

Together they raised two daughters: Mylora and Mylana and four sons: Robert Jr., Keith, Frank (Mickey) and Daniel.

He joined the United States Navy to “see the world” in 1950 and served 22+ years as a Hospital Corpsman before retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1971.

He had many tours of duty on the USS New Jersey, USS Pocono, USS Long Beach, and the USS Preble.